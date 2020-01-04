manchester-united-denied-penalty-by-var-during-fa-cup-clash-against-wolves

Manchester United felt aggrieved in the first half of their FA Cup clash against Wolves as VAR denied them a penalty for Leander Dendoncker’s apparent foul on Brandon Williams.

The incident occurred in the 31st minute as the United left-back pounced on Dendoncker’s error inside Wolves’ box and got to the ball first.

But the 19-year-old was brought down after Dendoncker’s forced his right leg across to win back possession.

Referee Paul Tierney allowed play to continue and a subsequent VAR check did not award a penalty in United’s favour.

The decision to not award a penalty through a VAR check is because officials would not have considered it a clear and obvious error.

‘It’s the call that causes so many people so much pain because on one side of it you can give a penalty kick and on the other side you can’t give a penalty kick,’ former Premier League official Peter Walton told BT Sport.

‘If that’s the case, then consequently VAR doesn’t get involved. It’s a conundrum really.

‘For me, it wasn’t a penalty kick because there wasn’t enough contact from Dendoncker on Williams.’

Former United defender Rio Ferdinand also believes that it was the correct decision.

‘Yeah, I don’t see it at all,’ said Ferdinand.

‘He’s done well to get there, to be fair to Brandon Williams, endeavour to get there and he’s given the referee a chance to make a decision but not quite enough.

‘He hasn’t gone through him at all I don’t think.

‘There’s not enough there to be a penalty, I don’t think.’





