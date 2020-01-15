manchester-united-considering-mauricio-pochettino-appointment-at-the-end-of-the-season

Mauricio Pochettino retains support from senior members on Manchester United’s board, who are still minded to appoint the Argentine at the end of the season.

The former Tottenham boss was favourite to replace Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford in 2018 but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s success as interim boss led to the club appointing the Norwegian on a three-year deal.

Solskjaer’s win rate has since nosedived and United are five points off the top four, which was considered a minimum requirement at the start of the season.

United maintain they have a long-term plan in place under Solskjaer but the Independent claim some members on the board still want Pochettino in charge.

It’s claimed that, though there is support for Solskjaer, many hope a deal with Pochettino can still be reached at the end of the season as the Argentine is viewed as the long-term solution to United’s problem.

Sir Alex Ferguson is a known admirer of Pochettino and dined with the Argentine while he was Tottenham boss, fuelling speculation that he was being lined up for a move to Old Trafford.

But the club cannot be seen to be planning for Solskjaer’s departure and the situation differs from previous sackings as the Norwegian has legend status at Old Trafford for his contributions as a player.

Nevertheless, Pochettino’s record with youth and the brand of football his teams play makes him a perfect fit for the Theatre of Dreams and the Argentine is believed to be keen on a return to the Premier League.

The cost of sacking Solskjaer would come in at around £4m, which is significantly less than previous payouts for the likes of Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal.

