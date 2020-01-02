Manchester United considering fresh bid for £50m-rated Newcastle United star Sean Longstaff

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is considering a renewed move for Newcastle United star Sean Longstaff in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils failed with two bids for the midfielder last summer and ended their interest after Newcastle demanded in excess of £50m for the 22-year-old.

But, following United’s 2-0 defeat to Arsenal on New Year’s Day, Solskjaer confirmed that Paul Pogba faces a month on the sidelines after a decision was taken for him to have surgery.

That leaves the club without the Frenchman and central midfield partner Scott McTominay, who is out for at least two months.

United were already short in central areas but those injuries have left the squad looking thin and the Evening Standard claim a bid for Longstaff is back on the table.

The Magpies would be reluctant to let the midfielder leave midway through the season but their price tag of £50m remains and they could struggle to turn down a large bid.

Solskjaer has made no secret of his desire to strengthen in January but he’s insisted throughout the season that he won’t make moves for the short-term.

The Norwegian has funds to spend after failing to use the £74m generated from Romelu Lukaku’s move to Inter Milan last summer but the January market is notoriously difficult.

United face Wolves in the FA Cup on Saturday before a two-legged Carabao Cup tie against rivals Manchester City, while a trip to Anfield beckons in mid-January.

