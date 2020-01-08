manchester-united-confident-they-will-seal-james-maddison-transfer

Manchester United are confident they can lure James Maddison from Leicester City, according to reports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has identified the playmaker as the perfect addition to his midfield, as the United boss aims to build his squad around young, British talent.

The Manchester Evening News claim Maddison fits that bill and United are ‘optimistic’ about sealing the transfer of the 23-year-old.

United’s confidence stems from the fact Maddison is a childhood United fan and is close friends with Harry Maguire.

Leicester sold Maguire to United last summer and the Red Devils thinks his friendship with Maddison could be vital in convincing him to leave the Foxes.

United hope Maguire can sway Maddison towards Old Trafford, just as England duo Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard did with the centre-back before his switch.

Brendan Rodgers has already warned United off moving for Maddison in January and the player’s representatives would be surprised if the Manchester club did make contact this month.

‘Nobody will leave here in January, that’s for sure. We want to add to the squad if we can.

‘It’s been a fantastic first part of the season for us and we’ve started the second well so we want to continue with that rhythm and continuity with the player, developing them and the team and then see where we arrive at the end of the season.

‘There’s no pressure to sell him and no need for us to sell.

‘Our idea is to keep the squad together and can we add to it rather than diminish the quality.’

Maddison does not expect to move club in January, with Leicester second in the Premier League and 14 points ahead of United in the table.

Leicester would expect to fetch a big fee for Maddison after selling Maguire for £80m last summer.

Maddison could feasibly command an even greater figure, as he continues to establish himself as one of England’s brightest talents.

