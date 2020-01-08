manchester-united-confident-of-january-transfer-deal-for-donny-van-de-beek

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United are reportedly confident they can wrap up a deal for Ajax star Donny van de Beek this January.

The United manager is desperate to add a creative midfielder to his squad, with Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish, 24, and Leicester’s James Maddison, 23, also firmly on the club’s radar.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has released the funds for Solskjaer to bring in reinforcements in this area and the Norwegian admitted last week that ‘one or two new additions could do nicely’.

According to ESPN, the Red Devils are eyeing a move for Van de Beek, 22, after missing out on Erling Haaland and are hopeful they could reach an agreement for the Dutchman this winter.

Ajax’s failure to qualify for the Champions League knockout stage – and therefore the loss of potential prize money – could tempt them to cash in on their top players and United believe they can use this to their advantage.

The Eredivisie champions value Van de Beek at around £50million which would not be an issue for the Premier League giants.

United believe Van de Beek is far from the finished article, but feel the Netherlands international can improve the side with his creativity and goals from midfield.

Van de Beek’s Ajax team-mate Hakim Ziyech is also on Solskjaer’s shortlist of targets.

United have also been strongly linked with Emre Can in recent weeks, but Juventus director Fabio Paratici has played down the rumours.

‘He is staying with us,’ Paratici told Sky Sport Italia.

‘He is one of the most coveted midfielders.

‘He has some opportunities and so do we, but I think he can be an important player for our project.

