manchester-united-close-in-on-odion-ighalo-with-shock-transfer-deadline-day-move

Manchester United are closing in on a dramatic deadline day deal for Odion Ighalo.

The former Watford striker is believed to be convinced he has secured a dream move to Old Trafford, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident he has solved his striker crisis.

A deal is yet to be confirmed – but on an eventful deadline day United switched their attention to Ighalo after abandoning a shock move for Josh King.

Ighalo moved up Solskjaer’s wishlist in the final hours of the January window, with the Man Utd manager determined to bolster his attack.

Injury to Marcus Rashford after missing out on Erling Braut Haaland has left United desperately short up front.

Solskjaer bemoaned his lack of cutting edge after securing a 1-0 win against Manchester City in midweek.

In what felt like a plea to executive vice chairman Ed Woodward, he said he needed goal-scorers who prepared to “break their nose.”

It’s understood he was inundated with offers after that – with King among those put on his radar.

While Solskjaer was interested in exploring a permanent move for the Bournemouth striker, failure to agree a fee saw him quickly shift his focus to Ighalo, who currently plays for Shanghai Shenhua in China.

Sources close to the 30-year-old say he is ready to make the switch. It is now a case processing the necessary paperwork in time for tonight’s 11pm deadline.