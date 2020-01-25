manchester-united-captain-harry-maguire-pays-tribute-to-jordan-sinnott-after-death-aged-25

Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire has sent his condolences to the friends and family of Jordan Sinnott after the non-league footballer died aged 25.

Sinnott, who played for Matlock Town, passed away on Saturday after being attacked during a night out, police have said.

The 25-year-old midfielder was found unconscious in Retford, Nottinghamshire, in the early hours of Saturday morning. Police had earlier been called to a ‘large-scale fight’ at a pub car park in the area.

Sinnott was in a critical condition with a fractured skull and died later in hospital. A man has been arrested and Nottinghamshire Police have launched a murder inquiry and a fresh plea for information.

You weren’t just a footballer, you were our friend and brother. You gave us incredible memories and scored your first career hat-trick in your final game for the club. Rest easy Jordan, we love, miss and will never forget you. pic.twitter.com/JB8ZCThCSZ — Matlock Town FC (@Matlock_TownFC) January 25, 2020

Matlock Town said in a statement: ‘His family and friends were with him at his bedside and we send our sincere condolences to them all at this very sad time.’

New Manchester United captain Maguire was quick to pay tribute to Sinnott, posting on social media: ‘Such sad news. My thoughts are with his family and friends.’

Police said a man suffered a suspected broken nose and another was left with a suspected broken jaw following the disturbances in Retford.

Det Insp Wilson said: ‘Our detectives are continuing their enquiries to understand how three men came to sustain their injuries.

‘This incident happened at a very busy time and we believe there are still a number of witnesses who have still not come forward.’

Jordan Sinnott, the son of former footballer Lee, made his professional debut for Huddersfield Town in 2013 and previously had spells at Halifax Town and Chesterfield.

Earlier this month he scored his first professional hat-trick against Basford United.

Can’t believe it! Just the other day we were celebrating your Hatrick together😔 Rest easy bro💔🙇🏼‍♂️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/we9hULV8fY — Piteu Crouz (@PiteuCrouz) January 25, 2020

Today has been one of the hardest days many of us have faced. This evening we lost a unbelievable human, character and all around great guy. I will miss the laughs we shared together mate i will never forget ❤️ Rest easy my brother 😭💔 pic.twitter.com/QeR8DSEmmg — Bailey Gooda (@BaileyGooda) January 25, 2020

Words can’t even describe how I’m feeling. Cruel world we live in. You’ll never be forgotten sinbad quality player & even better person. Absolute privilege to know you as a person & to share the pitch with you. 💔 https://t.co/QFz03gbQMY — Tucker Poolë (@tuckerpoole) January 25, 2020





