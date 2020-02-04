Manchester United can't attract the best strikers any more – Eidur Gudjohnsen

Manchester United were always going to struggle to sign a top forward in January because the Red Devils have lost their pulling powers, according to Eidur Gudjohnsen.

United brought in two players during the January transfer window, signing £46.5million midfielder Bruno Fernandes along with striker Odion Ighalo on loan from Shanghai Shenhua.

The deadline day move for 30-year-old Ighalo came as a surprise, though in reality United were limited in their options having already missed out on number one target Erling Braut Haaland to Borussia Dortmund.

Former Watford striker Ighalo has been signed as emergency cover with Marcus Rashford facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a double stress fracture of the back, while Anthony Martial has struggled in Rashford’s absence.

United were linked with a move for PSG forward Edinson Cavani, though the Uruguayan stayed in Paris after his agent confirmed that he has his heart set on a move to Atletico Madrid despite the interest of United and Chelsea.

Regarding United’s late scramble for a striker, former Chelsea and Barcelona forward Gudjohnsen told Sky Sports: “It comes back to the time of the season of this [Ighalo] transfer as well. I don’t think any of the best strikers are available.

“I don’t think any of the best strikers are eager to join United anymore.”

Ighalo, who grew up as a United fan idolising Dwight Yorke and Andrew Cole, has described his move as “a dream come true”, adding: “Since I was kid I always dreamt about Man United.

“This is reality now. It has been crazy, but I am happy to be in Manchester and this is a great opportunity for me.

“I am happy to work hard with the team, and to finish very well this season.”