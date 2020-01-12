manchester-united-boss-ole-gunnar-solskjaer-reveals-injury-forced-marcus-rashford-substitution-against-norwich

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer revealed that Marcus Rashford is struggling for fitness after he was substituted having scored twice against Norwich on Saturday.

The 22-year-old continued the fine form he has shown in recent weeks as he netted his 13th and 14th Premier League goals of the season in the 4-0 win over the struggling Canaries.

That took his tally to 19 in all competitions this campaign and 16 in his last 20 games as United keep up their challenge for a top four place in the Premier League.

The dominant win over Norwich was Rashford’s 200th game for Manchester United as he became the third youngest player to ever reach that total for the Red Devils, behind George Best and Ryan Giggs.

However, there is some concern over the England international as Solskjaer explained he only denied him the chance for a hat-trick because of fitness concerns.

‘Fantastic effort by Marcus getting to 200 games so quickly. He got through most of the game, he is struggling a little bit so we took him off,’ said Solskjaer after the win over the Canaries.

‘He kept his cool. Very pleased with Marcus.’

Rashford tweeted after the win: ‘Beyond proud to become the 3rd youngest player to hit 200 @ManUtd games.

‘Can’t put into words what it means to follow Giggsy and George Best. Two goals and three points completes a perfect day.

‘Fancied a hat-trick today but busy few weeks for us. Just a precaution and looking forward to getting back at it Wednesday.’

Fancied a hat-trick today but busy few weeks for us. Just a precaution and looking forward to getting back at it Wednesday 💪🏿 — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) January 11, 2020

Rashford has reached 200 games at just 22 years and two months with Giggs achieving at 21 years and nine months and Best in 21 years and seven months.

The striker beat the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo (22 years and eight months) and Wayne Rooney (22 years and 11 months) to the milestone.

United are back in action on Wednesday night in their FA Cup third round replay against Wolves and Rashford is expected to be fit and start in that one.

MORE: Donny van de Beek breaks silence on Manchester United transfer speculation

MORE: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes dig at Liverpool after Manchester United’s win against Norwich





