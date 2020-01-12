manchester-united-boss-ole-gunnar-solskjaer-rates-marcus-rashford’s-chances-of-facing-wolves

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has played down Marcus Rashford’s chances of featuring in Manchester United’s FA Cup clash with Wolves.

Rashford, 22, has been in red-hot form of late and scored his 13th and 14th goals of the Premier League campaign as United beat Norwich 4-0 at Old Trafford on Saturday.

However, Rashford was forced off just before the hour-mark, with Daniel James coming on in his place for the remainder of the encounter.

Rashford insisted he was substituted as a precaution but Solskjaer has refused to confirm whether or not the England international will be available on Wednesday evening.

United’s third-round clash with Wolves has gone to a replay following the sides’ goalless draw at Molineux, but Rashford will not be rushed back for the match.

‘I don’t know. If he’s ready, and if I decide to play him, you’ll see,’ Solskjaer told MUTV.

‘He’s played many games and I might have to look at it and see how we can manage him.

‘But, we’ve got a week off very soon – in February.’

Solskjaer is hopeful that Luke Shaw will be available to face Wolves after the left-back missed United’s victory over Norwich.

‘He didn’t feel right,’ Ole told MUTV.

‘He’s been ill. So, for me, fine; go home. Hopefully, he’ll be ready for Wednesday.’

MORE: Alan Shearer would be ‘amazed’ if Leicester sold James Maddison to Manchester United this January