manchester-united-boss-ole-gunnar-solskjaer-growing-frustrated-with-paul-pogba-amid-transfer-rumours

Manchester United are growing increasingly ‘frustrated’ with Paul Pogba and his agent Mino Raiola, reports say.

Raiola caused a stir this week by insisting he would never send another one of his players to Old Trafford, claiming Pogba needed to find another club.

Pogba missed United’s last game as he continues his comeback to full fitness following injury and is set to sit out United’s New Year’s Day fixture against Arsenal.

The Daily Mail claim the Frenchman told Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before United’s last game against Burnley that he needed more time to recover after making his return from a three-month injury lay-off.

Pogba was left out of the Burnley squad as a result, but was then pictured attending a charity match in France over the weekend.

Solskjaer dismissed questions about Pogba’s trip to France, but the United boss is privately growing ‘tired’ of the midfielder’s ‘antics’.

Pogba’s return to action was delayed earlier this month due to illness, but the 26-year-old was pictured enjoying himself at his brother’s wedding just days before he was declared sick.

The playmaker did return in the defeat to Watford and made another appearance from the bench in United’s next game against Newcastle.

But Pogba sat out the win over Burnley and will be absent for United’s crucial clash with Arsenal after not travelling to London with the rest of the squad on Tuesday.

United are chasing Champions League football and will want to start 2020 with a victory after an woefully inconsistent 12 months.

With questions beginning to build about Pogba’s commitment to the club, rumours continue to swirl that he has his heart set on leaving United.

He spoke publicly during the summer about wanting a fresh challenge and his agent Raiola failed in an attempt to force a move away from United for his client.

Real Madrid and Juventus have been mentioned as suitors, but United have refused to budge on their £100million-plus asking price.

‘Today I would no longer bring anyone [to United],’ Raiola told Italian outlet La Repubblica about future dealings with the Red Devils.

‘They would also ruin [Diego] Maradona, Pele and [Paolo] Maldini. Paul [Pogba] needs a team and a club, one like the first Juventus.’

