manchester-united-board-give-backing-to-ole-gunnar-solskjaer-after-burnley-defeat

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer retains the full backing of the Manchester United board, according to reports.

The Red Devils are not planning to sack Solskjaer after his side suffered their eighth Premier League defeat of the season to Burnley on Wednesday night.

Burnley embarrassed United at home, but Sky Sports claim the board have no concerns about Solskjaer’s position at the club.

That is despite the fact Solskjaer has steered United to their worst points tally after 24 league games in 30 years.

United are fifth in the table, six points adrift of Chelsea in the final Champions League spot.

Encouraging wins over Manchester City and Tottenham in December have been thoroughly overshadowed by defeats to Watford, Arsenal, Liverpool and then Burnley.

United players were booed off the pitch at full-time of the 2-0 loss to Burnley and pressure is mounting from the fans for changes to be made.

Not only is Solskjaer under fire, but the United board and key figure Ed Woodward has faced repeated criticism this season.

But the club remain confident in Solskjaer and are not considering any possible change in head coach.

Solskjaer accepted the result against Burnley was not good enough and reacted to fans booing his players.

‘I can understand supporters are disappointed when times are tough,’ said the Norwegian in his post-match press conference.

‘Today there wasn’t in the end’ Solskjaer replied frankly when asked for signs of progress, because at the end you do feel disillusioned, as you say, because maybe they do.

‘But for us we’ve just got to stick to our values, stick to our beliefs and knowing that there’s no use feeling sorry for yourself.

‘We just need to make sure that we try to help the players and the team. The players hear the fans.

‘Today wasn’t a fair reflection on this group. I can’t sit here and do anything but hold my hands up. That’s where we’re at.’

