manchester-united-and-chelsea-dealt-moussa-dembele-transfer-blow-as-lyon-release-official-statement

Lyon have confirmed that they have no intention of selling Moussa Dembele amid speculation that both Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in the striker.

Dembele has scored 30 goals in 71 appearances for Lyon since joining the club in August 2018 and is the 23-year-old is regarded as one of the most lethal finishers in Ligue 1.

His barnstorming form in France has seen him heavily linked with a move to the Premier League for some time and rumours have been circulating once again this winter.

United have been keeping close tabs on Dembele since his Celtic days and reports earlier this week claimed that Chelsea are lining up a bid for the forward.

Frank Lampard sees similarities between Dembele and Chelsea great Didier Drogba and has identified the Frenchman as one of his top attacking targets.

However, it appears United and Chelsea will have to look elsewhere after Lyon released an official statement ruling out a move for Dembele.

‘Olympique Lyonnais has taken note of certain information relayed by the media suggesting that Moussa Dembele could interest other clubs during this transfer window,’ the statement said.

‘We would like to reaffirm its wish, as in the summer of 2019, to keep Moussa Dembele.

‘The club has full confidence in Moussa and counts in particular on him to build a successful team for the seasons to come.’

Chelsea are determined to bring in attacking reinforcements this January, with both Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi expected to leave in the coming weeks.

Lampard admitted last month that the club are lacking up front and have been since Eden Hazard joined Real Madrid.

‘There will be discussions about where we can strengthen,’ the Chelsea manager said.

‘The transfer window will be a bit fluid. ‘It is quite clear in the summer we lost Eden Hazard who has been a huge part of scoring and creating for us in the last few seasons. We need more competition in those creative areas.’

He added: ‘We have found a way in the team where we can still be competitive in the league and the Champions League and going forward you ask “can we get even better in forward areas to help us to be more clinical?” We would always look at that.

‘At the moment we are just not converting enough chances but we are a work in progress and I am not here to criticise people because we have just qualified from a really tough group.’

