manchester-united-accused-off-failing-to-protect-marcus-rashford-following-back-injury-that-could-end-his-season

Manchester United have been accused of failing to give Marcus Rashford adequate protection after the England striker was ruled out for up to three months with a double stress fracture in his back.
Rashford has been struggling with his back for months and is understood to have gone into last week’s FA Cup tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers with a single stress fracture, although United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, said after the 2-0 defeat at Liverpool on Sunday that was not the case.
A collision with Matt Doherty shortly after coming on as a second half substitute aggravated the problem and Rashford is now facing two to three months out, and possibly longer, depending on how he heals.
United are aware Rashford has been troubled by back problems for the past few years and has been using a fracture healing machine this season to try to ease the acute pain, which has worsened considerably in the last few weeks.
The Melmak device – which Rashford has been able to use at home – delivers a low intensity pulsed ultrasound to the site of the fracture.
Jamie O’Hara, the former Tottenham midfielder, developed a single stress fracture during a loan spell with Portsmouth but the decision to keep playing resulted in it becoming a double stress fracture that eventually required surgery in 2010. In total, he was out for nine months.
Asked about the nature of his injury and the problems Rashford could face, O’Hara expressed astonishment that United had allowed the 22-year-old to keep playing.
“It’s a bad injury to get and I can’t believe that the medical team at Man United have allowed him [Rashford] to carry on playing… they must have known he had a stress fracture,” O’Hara told Talksport.
“They must have been worried about his back, he’s gone for an X-ray and they’ve seen. It’s a difficult one because you can play with it if you have a single stress fracture of the spine.
“I don’t know which one it is [Rashford has]. I had L4, L5 [vertebrae]. I had a stress fracture and carried on playing with it and, with wear and tear, I did the other side.
“I got a double stress fracture because you’re compensating. You’re loading the other side of the spine because that side can’t take the load because it’s trying to heal.
“When I did the other side and had the double stress fracture that’s when I was in really bad pain. I tried to rest because I didn’t want surgery at the start. I ended up having surgery six months after because I was trying to rest and they were like, ‘It will repair, it’s a stress fracture, take a load off it’.
“The problem is it’s your spine, you’re constantly loading it, constantly using it. Unless you’re going to sit on the couch for three months it’s not going to heal. Depending on how bad it is, I needed surgery in the end and ever since I had that surgery is when my career started to go down because I couldn’t get back to the pace of where you need to be.”
O’Hara believes Rashford should have been rested by United before the problem became worse and fears the striker could need surgery down the line unless he heals now. Solskjaer said it would be “six weeks before you even get going and then you need time to get match fit” but O’Hara believes such an injury will mean a minimum lay-off of three months. Rashford’s injury is likely to rule him out of much of the second half of the campaign and is also a headache for Gareth Southgate at a time when the England manager is without his captain and centre-forward, Harry Kane, who is sidelined until April with a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring.
“Footballers will always say, ‘I’m all right’. You ask any footballer, they’ll say they’re never 100 per cent,” O’Hara said. “But there needs to be a time when there is protection for a player who is at Manchester United, a massive player, a young kid, where the medical team go, ‘You need to step out because this is only going to get worse, and then you are going to be out for a longer period of time and now United have lost him at the most crucial period of the season and potentially England have lost him.
“For Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to say he’s going to be back in six weeks from that injury is ridiculous. He ain’t going to be back in six weeks to my mind. A double stress fracture to the spine is a three months injury minimum.
“A minimum three months – don’t expect to see him back until the last stages of the season and that’s if he’s lucky – if he heals well, he’s young. But he may have to have surgery.
“I ended up having two screws and a rod put in my spine, they put bone marrow out of my hip and packed it into my spine because the fracture wouldn’t heal because it was in such a difficult position to heal. It’s a major injury and I’m gobsmacked they’ve allowed him to continue playing at that age.”
Rashford has also been playing with a piece of floating bone in his ankle that will require non-intrusive surgery to remove following a challenge by Jordan Henderson in a goalless draw against Liverpool at Old Trafford in February last year.
United have been approached for comment about that injury and Rashford’s back problems. Speaking after the Liverpool game, Solskjaer admitted Rashford’s injury could force United into the transfer market for an emergency loan signing. United were already without midfielders Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba to lengthy lay-offs.
“The permanent signings we are looking for – the targets – are not going to change because we’ve got two or three players injured for the next few months. But there might be some short-term deals that we have to do,” he said.