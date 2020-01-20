manchester-united-accused-off-failing-to-protect-marcus-rashford-following-back-injury-that-could-end-his-season

Manchester United have been accused of failing to give Marcus Rashford adequate protection after the England striker was ruled out for up to three months with a double stress fracture in his back.

Rashford has been struggling with his back for months and is understood to have gone into last week’s FA Cup tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers with a single stress fracture, although United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, said after the 2-0 defeat at Liverpool on Sunday that was not the case.

A collision with Matt Doherty shortly after coming on as a second half substitute aggravated the problem and Rashford is now facing two to three months out, and possibly longer, depending on how he heals.

United are aware Rashford has been troubled by back problems for the past few years and has been using a fracture healing machine this season to try to ease the acute pain, which has worsened considerably in the last few weeks.

The Melmak device – which Rashford has been able to use at home – delivers a low intensity pulsed ultrasound to the site of the fracture.

Jamie O’Hara, the former Tottenham midfielder, developed a single stress fracture during a loan spell with Portsmouth but the decision to keep playing resulted in it becoming a double stress fracture that eventually required surgery in 2010. In total, he was out for nine months.