Manchester officials grant extension, but require bond to assure work will begin

A Google Street View image of the lot at 14401 Manchester Road, taken in May 2019.

MANCHESTER —The Board of Aldermen granted another extension Monday night for a special use permit and site plan allowing new development at the former fire headquarters at 14401 Manchester Road, but officials now require a cash bond to assure that cleanup of the site is completed by Feb. 26.Several aldermen and Mayor Mike Clement have expressed impatience with the project, which will put a service station, service facilities and retail sales on the site. A resolution approved Monday night says the site is “undeveloped, dangerous and an eyesore.” The bond, with the amount to be determined by the city soon, will cover the cost of restoring the four-acre site to green space until construction can begin. The special use permit itself was extended until March 31, although the Feb. 26 deadline prevails.Chris Suntrup, whose family operates auto facilities in the area, including one adjacent and one across Manchester from the site, was granted extension approvals in August and October 2018. The extended special use permit and site plan were due to expire last October, but Suntrup told aldermen new requirements had been imposed by the Missouri Department of Transportation and Metropolitan Sewer District at a late hour that were not anticipated by his company.

