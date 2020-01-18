manchester-mayor-criticises-eminem-for-controversial-lyrics-about-arena-attack

Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has criticised Eminem after he made light of the Manchester Arena bombing on his new album.

Read more: Eminem: Rank The Albums – will the best Slim Shady album please stand up?

The rap icon surprised fans this morning (January 17) by releasing ‘Music To Be Murdered By’, which features collaborations with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Anderson .Paak and the late Juice WRLD.

But on ‘Unaccomodating’, which features Young M.A, he includes a controversial reference to the 2017 attack, which saw 22 people lose their lives when a suicide bomber targeted fans as they left an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

“I’m contemplating yelling ‘Bombs away’ on the game/Like I’m outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting,” Eminem raps on the track.

Within hours of the album’s arrival, the rapper faced a series of backlash, including from the city’s mayor.

Andy Burnham told the BBC: “This is unnecessarily hurtful and deeply disrespectful to the families and all those affected.”

The Detroit rapper also came under fire on social media. Figen Murray, whose son Martyn Hett died in the attack, said of the track: “Feels like he is piggybacking on the fame of Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber and says distasteful things about other celebrities.”

Ok, I just watched the 11 min clip. Feels like he is piggybacking on the fame of Ariana grande and Justin bieber and says distasteful things about other celebrities. Not clever. Totally pointless. And before all Eminem fans pounce on me, I am not interested and will not engage. https://t.co/fE9MbepeqN — Figen Murray (@FigenMurray) January 17, 2020

“I am disgusted how did he or his team think this was okay? he’s trash,” one user wrote.

Another said: “The fact that Eminem made a joke about the Manchester attack in his song makes me sick. he can’t get out of this one. He fully said her name and can’t deny it at all. disgusting. how insensitive do u have to be to say something like this.”

But others pointed out Eminem’s renowned form for controversial lyrics – having previously referenced 9/11 on 50 Cent’s ‘Patiently Waiting’.

One wrote: “Seeing Eminem all over the trending page for some lyrics. Specifically the Manchester bombing and let me just say……his name is slim shady and he’s been doing that shit for 20 plus years. Quit being a sensitive prick and just listen to the god damn music bruh.”

His fans also pointed out that the rapper supported a 2017 campaign that raised £2 million for victims of the attack.