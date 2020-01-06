manchester-derby-among-women’s-fa-cup-fourth-round-ties

Holders Manchester City face a derby against Manchester United in the fourth round of the Women’s FA Cup.

The tie between the Women’s Super League big guns is scheduled to take place on Sunday January 26, at United’s Leigh Sports Village home. When the two sides played each other earlier this season in the first Women’s Super League derby, Caroline Weir’s long-range strike gave City victory at the Etihad Stadium. United then gained revenge with a 2-0 win in the FA WSL Cup in October.

The 23 Women’s Super League and Championship sides enter the competition in the fourth round, along with the winners of the nine third-round ties from the lower leagues. All ties are scheduled to take place on the final Sunday in January.

West Ham, last season’s runners-up, face a tough trip to current league leaders and 14-time winners Arsenal. Chelsea travel to Charlton, Tottenham host Barnsley and Everton entertain the London Bees.

Reading are away at London City Lionesses, Brighton head to Aston Villa, Bristol City host Durham and Liverpool welcome Blackburn.

The lowest-ranked sides remaining, Billericay Town and Actonians, saw their third-round meeting postponed but the winner of their re-arranged game will travel to second-tier Lewes.