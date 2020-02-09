manchester-city-vs-west-ham-clash-postponed-due-to-weather-conditions-caused-by-storm-ciara

Manchester City’s Premier League meeting with West Ham has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions caused by Storm Ciara.

Pep Guardiola’s side were due to host the Hammers at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon, but the fixture has been called off over safety fears.

A statement from City read: “Due to extreme and escalating weather conditions and in the interests of supporter and staff safety, today’s match has been postponed.

“This decision has been made by Manchester City’s Safety Officer following consultation with Club stakeholders and officials at West Ham United.

“Further information regarding the rescheduling of today’s match will be published in due course.”

Storm Ciara has already caused the cancellation of a host of sporting fixtures as winds of up to 80mph hit the UK.

Several Women’s Super League fixtures, including the north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham, have been cancelled, as well as the women’s Six Nations clash between England and Scotland.

The day’s other Premier League match, between Sheffield United and Bournemouth at Bramall Lane, has been given the go-ahead.