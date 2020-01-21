manchester-city-vs-sheffield-united,-premier-league:-live-score-and-latest-updates

It is only 23 days since Sheffield United last played the champions Manchester City and put in yet another impressive performance in the 2-0 defeat at the Etihad. City were awful in the first half but woke up after the interval to crown a workmanlike victory with a tremendous Kevin de Bruyne goal which narrowed the gap to Liverpool in first place to 14 points. But the draw against Crystal Palace – ‘Warhammer’ – has cost them another two points in the essentially futile race for the title and tonight will be all about exploiting Leicester’s stumble to insulate their hold on second place as they try to sweep three cups.

As for Sheffield United, promoted last season and catching everyone who never watched them play in the second half of their Championship campaign by surprise, have thrived because of the attacking virtuosity of their defenders, fluidity of system, shrewdness of tactics and effectiveness of their central midfielders. Altitude sickness may have been diagnosed after their home defeat by Newcastle at the start of December but they have fought back well to lose only two more games – to the reigning and future champions – by holding off West Ham, with the help of the ludicrous changes to the handball law, and outplaying Arsenal.