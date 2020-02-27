manchester-city-vs.-real-madrid:-live-stream,-tv-channel,-preview,-how-to-watch-online,-news

Real Madrid welcomes Manchester City to the Spanish capital on Wednesday for the Champions League round of 16 first leg. It’s a clash between title contenders that are dealing with some issues entering this game that could hinder how they perform. Real Madrid suffered a big injury blow on Sunday, while Manchester City is sitting under a cloud of doubt as to what the club’s UCL future holds after receiving a suspension from UEFA. Pep Guardiola has chosen an interesting starting lineup for this match with Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling and David Silva all begin the contest on the bench.Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know:Viewing informationDate: Wednesday, Feb. 26 | Time: 3 p.m. ETLocation: Santiago Bernabeu — Madrid, SpainTV: TNT and UniMas | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Real Madrid +175; Draw +275; Man. City +140 (via William Hill Sportsbook) Live updates: Real Madrid vs. Manchester City

StorylinesReal Madrid: Eden Hazard’s injured ankle is a big blow for a team coming off a shocking 1-0 loss at Levante. Real has been superb in defense and technically fantastic in attack. Without Hazard, the team will look to dominate the midfield and take chances from range. Expect a patient Real looking to break down City’s defense with short, quick passes. Man. City: A big 1-0 win at Leicester City on Saturday has given this team momentum, but how much will the outside noise make a difference? On Feb. 14, UEFA announced it was banning City from the Champions League for the next two seasons for breaking Financial Fair Play rules. City is appealing the decision, but the possibility of it being upheld has to increase the urgency this season. Expect City to play confident and with a chip on its shoulder. Real Madrid vs. Manchester City predictionIt’s a tense, quick match with both teams having chances late to win it, but it ends level with City having the advantage on away goals.Pick: Real Madrid 1, Manchester City 1