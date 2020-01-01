manchester-city-vs-everton,-premier-league:-live-score-and-latest-updates

Kick-off 5.30pm; team news 4.30pm

Guardiola: City were the Premier League team of the decade

Calvert-Lewin can become the Everton striker they have long desired

It’s just over nine years since Everton’s last victory at the Etihad, a 2-1 win inspired by such a fine performance by Jack Rodwell in midfield that City’s interest was ignited and eventually sparked a transfer that would ultimately derail such a promising talent. It was more his fault than City’s but it still beggars belief that he is only 28 and without a club.

The champions welcome Carlo Ancelotti’s side on the back of two defeats from their last five games, having been swept away by Wolves on Boxing Day 1 and toiled in victory over Sheffield United a could of days later. Nothing that a fit Aymeric Laporte, a new centre-half and left-back wouldn’t solve. Now might be the time to try a restoration project on Danny Rose. Their first title under Pep Guardiola was earned with Fabian Delph playing there for part of the season but he returns with Everton today hoping for a start in central midfield after beginning the victory over Newcastle on the bench.

With an FA Cup derby imminent for the visitors, there is some speculation that Ancelotti will rest players for Sunday’s trip to Anfield, particularly in his back four. There is another school of thought that says he would be crazy to jeopardise all the hard work of building a six-match unbeaten run by taking on ‘The Team of the Decade’ when they have shown signs of vulnerabilities without his best defenders. Such has been City’s home dominance of this fixture that it might not make much difference – and, though the title has gone they will be determined to show their manager’s methods remain the gold standard before the big one against Port Vale on Saturday.

Last year’s victory came straight after their first defeat of the season at Chelsea but was followed by two more. December wobbles in 2018 were banished in the New Year – as apt a place as possible for City to begin afresh.