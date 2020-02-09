manchester-city-set-for-hectic-fixture-pile-up-that-could-threaten-champions-league-hopes

Pep Guardiola faces a nightmare fixture pile-up after Manchester City’s clash with West Ham was postponed.

Attempts to navigate a hectic schedule could have a major impact on the Catalan’s hopes of finally delivering the Champions League trophy to the Etihad.

Sunday’s game was called off due to supporter safety concerns as Storm Ciara battered the UK.

City now have a two-week winter break, but will return to a potentially exhausting schedule as they try to rearrange the West Ham match.

Their game against Arsenal on March 1 has already had to be postponed because they play Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup Final on that date.

The resumption of European football further reduces the number of opportunities to squeeze in rearranged fixtures.

That the FA Cup fifth round will be played in midweek this season also impacts on available dates.

The Premier League champions will be playing weekends and midweeks right up until March 14.

Meanwhile, they will have to postpone their March 21 fixture with Chelsea if either side reaches the FA Cup quarter-finals.

It could be a huge blow to Guardiola’s hopes of winning the Champions League for the first time as City manager.

Conquering Europe is his priority after surrendering the title to Liverpool, and the potential congestion could force him to make compromises in other competitions.

In 2016 City effectively gave up their hopes of winning the FA Cup when naming a shadow team for their fifth-round tie with Chelsea.

City and then-manager Manuel Pellegrini were angered by the decision to schedule their game at 4pm on a Sunday before an away Champions League tie against Dynamo Kiev the following Wednesday.

They named five teenagers for the game at Stamford Bridge and lost 5-1. It could be much worse this time around with so few midweeks available to them.

The week starting March 16 will almost certainly have to be used.

If they are still involved in Europe, the next possible window is the week commencing April 20.

But by that point they could have seen another game, with Newcastle, postponed, if they reached the FA Cup semi-finals.