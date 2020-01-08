manchester-city-prioritising-centre-half-but-also-look-to-replace-leroy-sane-and-david-silva-in-january-rebuild

Manchester City are targeting between four and six signings this year, depending on potential departures, as the Premier League champions seek to build on the serial success of recent seasons.
Pep Guardiola’s priorities are a new centre-half and a left back but, with David Silva due to leave at the end of the season after 10 years at City and Leroy Sane wanted by Bayern Munich, the club are also looking for a midfielder and a wide forward as part of a rebuilding process.
Despite looking likely to surrender their Premier League crown to Liverpool, City moved a step closer to a sixth domestic title out of seven on Tuesday night when they brushed aside rivals Manchester United 3-1 in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final at Old Trafford.
The decision not to sign a replacement for Vincent Kompany last summer was compounded by a long-term injury to their best centre-half, Aymeric Laporte, who is only now nearing a return after more than four months out.
The veteran Brazil midfielder Fernandinho, who is close to activating an automatic one-year contract extension under the terms of his existing deal, has impressed as a makeshift centre-half but City’s struggles defensively at times this term have reinforced the need to strengthen in that department.
Pau Torres, of Villarreal, and Ruben Dias, at Benfica, both of whom are 22, are on City’s radar and rated among the most promising young centre-halves in Europe.
Guardiola has insisted City will not make any signings in this month’s transfer window and that has been influenced largely by the club already having reached the maximum limit of 17 non home-grown players in their first team squad.
City could even be in the market for two centre-halves should Nicolas Otamendi, whose future was the subject of some uncertainty last summer, leave during the close season. The Argentine is 32 next month and City, who have the fifth oldest Premier League starting XI on average this season, recognise renewal is required as they look to stay on top in the longer-term.
As well as Fernandinho, Guardiola has enlisted fellow midfielder, Rodri, at centre-half on occasion, with the poor form and confidence problems of John Stones an added headache in the position.
Eric Garcia, who is 19 on Thursday, is excellent on the ball but there is a belief in some quarters that he may be better suited to Spanish football given that he is not the tallest, quickest or most naturally aggressive.
Guardiola managed to paper over the cracks at left back during the past two title winning seasons but those problems have been more exposed this term. Oleksandr Zinchenko has had injury problems, Angelino has struggled and Benjamin Mendy’s troubles, both in terms of his fitness and application, have left City looking for a new left back.
Guardiola would love to sign Ben Chilwell but it could take an enormous fee to persuade Leicester City to part with the England left back and there are no guarantees Brendan Rodgers would countenance his sale.
If Sane does leave for Bayern, Real Sociedad winger, Mikel Oyarzabal, is one possible replacement. Phil Foden is expected to be given a more prominent role going forward but, with Silva now in his last six months, the Atletico Madrid midfielder, Saul Niguez, is believed to be one name under consideration to come in.
There is also some uncertainty over the longer-term future of Gabriel Jesus, who has yet to convince figures at City that he can be the natural successor to Sergio Aguero – who turns 32 in June – that the club hoped when he arrived three years ago. City are looking at forwards and Jesus’ future remains fluid, although he could easily remain with the club next term.
Guardiola’s own position has been the subject of much scrutiny, with former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino mooted as a potential replacement, but the Catalan is adamant he will remain in charge at the Etihad next season.