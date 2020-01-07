manchester-city-fans-sing-‘ole-gunnar-solskjaer,-we-want-you-to-stay’-during-old-trafford-drubbing

Manchester United’s hopes of reaching the Carabao Cup final were all but over after a blistering opening 45 minutes from Manchester City at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

Goals from Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva and an own goal from Andreas Pereira gave City a three-goal lead at the Theatre of Dreams.

United beat City 2-1 at the Etihad in December with some sensational counter-attacking play but Guardiola suitably adjusted his tactics and it was City that caught United napping at the back.

The tie was effectively over after a just one quarter of the affair played and City wasted little time in rubbing their rivals’ noses in it.

The away section, which was reduced for today’s game, could be heard singing: ‘Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, we want you to stay’.

Solskjaer has two-and-a-half years to run on his deal at Old Trafford but he’s now likely to face renewed scrutiny over his position.

United maintain they have a long-term plan in place under the Norwegian but the shadow of Mauricio Pochettino looms large over Old Trafford.

The Argentine has long been thought of as an ideal candidate for the managerial role at United but Ed Woodward, the club’s executive vice-chairman, does not want to sack a fourth manager in as many years.

