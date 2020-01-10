manchester-city-fan-convicted-of-abusing-raheem-sterling-as-judge-warns-of-rise-of-racism-in-football

A judge has expressed concern at the resurgence of racism in football after a Manchester City supporter was convicted of abusing Raheem Sterling.

Ian Baldry, 58, admitted used offensive language while celebrating after the England forward – who has repeatedly spoken out against abuse in recent seasons – scored against Bournemouth in December 2018. Sterling, 25, did not hear the comment at the time, although it was heard by a number of supporters, Manchester Magistrates’ Court heard.

Judge John Temperley told Baldry, from Bradford, cited an escalation of racist attacks by supporters as told Baldry there is an increasing “prevalence of this kind of offence”.

“The kind of language used by you and (your) co-accused risks wider public disorder in matches and could encourage others to behave in the same way,” he said.

This season has already seen 16 matches in the English leagues affected by alleged racism on the terraces. Baldry, who has since expressed his regret at using the language, was hit with a football banning order and ordered to carry out 200 hours of community service.