manchester-city-complete-emphatic-comeback-to-brush-aside-port-vale-as-fa-cup-holders-stroll-into-fourth-round

Tom Pope lived up to his promise of scoring against John Stones but it was the Manchester City defender who had the last laugh here. The Port Vale striker had joked that he would score 40 goals a season if he played against Stones every week but, while he is unlikely to forget the moment he found the net at the home of the Premier League champions, it was the FA Cup holders who cruised into the fourth round with plenty to spare.
Pope had criticised Stones for having “absolutely zero aggression” but the League Two club, despite emerging with their reputation enhanced, were ultimately overpowered by the strength and quality of Pep Guardiola’s side. Goals from Oleksandr Zinchenko, Sergio Agüero, Phil Foden and Taylor Harwood-Bellis, his first for the club, saw off Vale, who had briefly threatened to make a game of it when Pope equalised in the first half.
City’s team cost £260 million and was captained by a World Cup winner, with another £190 million of talent on the bench. Vale did not have a single player who cost a transfer fee in their starting line-up, John Askey’s side a hotchpot of freebies, loanees and youth graduates. The champions scored five past Premier League counterparts Watford in the first 18 minutes here earlier in the season.
Vale managed to get to the 20 minute mark without their goal being breached but any expectation of that being the prelude to a first half deluge for the champions was punctured when Tom Pope drew the minnows level. It just had to be Pope who scored, didn’t it? The headlines going into this game had been dominated by Pope’s past criticism of John Stones, whom he had described as “weak as —-” after watching an error strewn display from the City defender in England’s 3-1 Nations Cup defeat to Holland last June.
“I’d love to play against John Stones every week! I’d get 40 a season!” the Vale striker tweeted. His posts had certainly placed a spotlight on the pair but Pope would prove he has more than just a big mouth with a header of the highest quality. Jake Taylor worked the ball out to James Gibbons on the right and the defender in turn fed David Amoo, who left Angelino trailing in a foot race. Amoo’s cross was crying out to be attacked and there was Pope, all 34-years of him, darting in front of teenager Taylor Harwood-Bellis to direct a sublime header into the far corner beyond the reach of a diving Claudio Bravo. It would have been an even more eye-catching story had Stones been the one Pope beat to the ball but, either way, there did not look a prouder man in the stadium.
It was impressive response to falling behind from Vale after Oleksandr Zinchenko’s shot from distance deflected in off Leon Legge and the frustration for Askey was his side could not get to the interval with the scorelines level. His 5-4-1 formation had worked well, denying City space as his players stuck doggedly to their task, but Ilkay Gundogan was proving hard to suffocate and it was his clipped pass that Phil Foden volleyed across goal for Agüero to tap in at the far post with a little help from Legge.
Vale were indebted to two fine saves from goalkeeper Scott Brown, first to deny Bernardo and then Foden, and some errant finishing from Agüero soon after the restart before City eventually claimed the third goal they craved. Stones may not be Pope’s cup of tea but Guardiola still retains some faith in the £50 million defender and he had an important hand in the goal. After Foden’s fine cross to the far post was headed back by Angelino, Stones’ controlled shot was heading for the bottom corner until it bounced in off the inside right leg of a grateful Harwood-Bellis to bag his first goal for the club.
Thereafter, it seemed an exercise in damage limitation for Vale but they still had their moments, and Pope very nearly came close to embarrassing Stones. The City defender looked a little casual as Pope chased him down near the corner. Pope managed to intercept Stones’s pass and the ball bounced invitingly into the path of Tom Conlon, who, with the goal gaping, could only steer his header wide of a post. Conlon lay flat out on the ground. He knew what a chance it was.
City’s fourth was a moment of real quality. Gundogan, outstanding all game, sprayed a gorgeous pass in behind for Angelino to square from the left for Foden to coolly slot home, a deserved reward for another enterprising evening’s work from the England Under-21 midfielder.
Match details
Manchester City (4-4-1-1): Bravo; Cancelo, Harwood-Bellis, Stones, Zinchenko; Foden, Gundogan (Doyle, 77), Bernardo, Angelino; Silva (Mahrez, 77); Agüero.
Subs not used: Carson, Walker, Sterling, Jesus, García.
Goals: Zinchenko (20), Agüero (42), Harwood-Bellis (58), Foden (76).
Port Vale (5-4-1): Brown; Amoo, Gibbons, Legge, Smith, Montano; Burgess (Conlon, 61), Joyce, Taylor (Atkinson, 61), Worrall; Pope (Cullen, 79).
Subs not used: Maddison, Browne, Bennett, Brisley.
Goals: Pope (35).
Referee: Lee Mason.