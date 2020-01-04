manchester-city-complete-emphatic-comeback-to-brush-aside-port-vale-as-fa-cup-holders-stroll-into-fourth-round

Tom Pope lived up to his promise of scoring against John Stones but it was the Manchester City defender who had the last laugh here. The Port Vale striker had joked that he would score 40 goals a season if he played against Stones every week but, while he is unlikely to forget the moment he found the net at the home of the Premier League champions, it was the FA Cup holders who cruised into the fourth round with plenty to spare.

Pope had criticised Stones for having “absolutely zero aggression” but the League Two club, despite emerging with their reputation enhanced, were ultimately overpowered by the strength and quality of Pep Guardiola’s side. Goals from Oleksandr Zinchenko, Sergio Agüero, Phil Foden and Taylor Harwood-Bellis, his first for the club, saw off Vale, who had briefly threatened to make a game of it when Pope equalised in the first half.

City’s team cost £260 million and was captained by a World Cup winner, with another £190 million of talent on the bench. Vale did not have a single player who cost a transfer fee in their starting line-up, John Askey’s side a hotchpot of freebies, loanees and youth graduates. The champions scored five past Premier League counterparts Watford in the first 18 minutes here earlier in the season.