manchester-city-brush-off-nick-cushing’s-imminent-departure-to-ease-past-everton

Manchester City 3 Everton 1

This was Manchester City’s taste of – for the past two days and the next 22 – their new normal: playing beneath the shadow of not only the hulking Asda Superstore half a mile away but also manager Nick Cushing’s imminent departure to New York City.

In the interim, as the sand in Cushing’s Manchester hourglass dwindles, and his foray to the MLS looms ever-closer, City will endeavour to go about their onfield business as though nothing has happened.

That is no easy task, given it is understood the club’s staff only learned of Cushing’s intentions a day before the announcement became public. Without doubt, this is the biggest upheaval of their short history. Cushing has held the reins here since the reformation of City’s women’s team in 2013, during which time they have won the league once, the FA Cup twice and the League Cup three times.

He told TV crews before his side’s Saturday evening game against fifth-placed Everton that there would “never be a good time to leave”: City are in a three-way fight for the league title with eight WSL games remaining and are still in both domestic cup competitions.

Still, it was business as usual for City. This was their ninth successive Women’s Super League home victory, a new club record, and this time it was Everton on the end of Pauline Bremer’s prolific finishing, her eighth and ninth goals of the season extending a run in which she has scored nine times in her last seven league games. City were out of sight by 65 minutes, Gemma Bonner skidding in at the back post from Caroline Weir’s free-kick for their third. Not even Arsenal looked this in control over Everton.