manchester-based-student,-reynhard-sinaga,-named-as-britain’s-worst-ever-rapist

A student from Indonesia can today be revealed as Britain’s worst ever rapist after being convicted of more than 150 attacks during a two and a half year reign of terror in Manchester.

Reynhard Sinaga, 36, preyed on young straight men in the bars and clubs close to his city centre apartment, spiking them with the party drug GHB, and then attacking them while they slept.

Following four separate trials – that can be reported for the first time today – Sinaga has been convicted of raping and sexually assaulting 48 different men, between January 2015 and June 2017.

But it is feared the actual number of victims could run into hundreds as the vast majority of men he targeted were completely unaware they had been attacked.

Sentencing him to life in prison with a minimum of 30-years, Judge Suzanne Goddard QC told Sinaga: “You are an evil serial sexual predator who has preyed upon young men who came into the city centre wanting nothing more than a good night-out with their friends.

“One of your victims described you as a monster. The scale and enormity of your offending confirms this as an accurate description.”

Sinaga, the son of a wealthy banker who moved to Britain in 2007, carried out the rapes in his luxury flat in the heart of Manchester’s vibrant city centre.