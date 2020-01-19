man-who-stabbed-10-year-old-boy-in-front-of-his-mother-fled-while-‘laughing’

A 10-year-old boy was stabbed in front of his mother before the attacker fled the scene while ‘laughing.’

The victim, who reportedly sustained injuries to his neck is being treated at a hospital in Nottingham, is said to be in a stable condition.

He was taken for treatment after a member of the public called emergency services following the attack in Leicester on Saturday afternoon.

His mother, who was present at the incident, sustained no injuries.

Police are looking for information about the man who attacked the young boy around 5: 20pm on Belper Street.

His mother was reported to have said yesterday [Sunday]: “I was pressing my hand on the hole of his neck to stop all the blood, he was losing so much and I thought he was going to die.

“It was awful and the images now keep coming in front of my eyes. I was terrified.

“I thought I would lose him and all my clothes and his were wet with his blood.

“The attacker was a stranger, my son didn’t know him, and he had half his face and head covered with a hoodie. After stabbing my son he started laughing.”

Police have urged anyone who was present in the area or has information about the attacker to come forward.