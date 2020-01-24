man-who-hacked-at-police-officer-with-machete-jailed-for-16-years

A man who sliced at a police officer’s head with a two foot machete has been jailed for 16 years.

Stuart Outten was hit six times by Muhammad Rodwan after pulling him over for driving his van without insurance.

Pc Outten, 29, was dubbed ‘Britain’s hardest cop’ after he managed to Taser Rodwan, 56, despite his horrific injuries.

Rodwan, who has previous convictions for rape and another machete attack, claimed he was acting in self-defence, saying ‘my life is worth more than his life’.

Despite the frenzied nature of the attack and Pc Outten’s visible injuries, a jury cleared Rodwan of trying to kill the officer.

Instead, he was found guilty of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Graphic bodycam footage showed Rodwan punching the Met police officer before grabbing the machete as he tried to arrest him.

Despite bleeding heavily from six deep gashes to the head and arm – as well as broken fingers – Pc Outten managed to shout to a passerby to pass his radio so he could call for an ambulance.

Before his shift he had texted his girlfriend, who is also an officer: ‘Right I’m off to cause trouble. Stay safe my love.’

Later, he sent her the rueful update that it was ‘a bit more trouble’ than he had bargained for.

Pc Outten said he was very lucky to be alive, adding that he was thankful that his head was hard enough to withstand the onslaught.

He said: ‘On that night I was just doing my job, doing what I’m trained to do, but more importantly making sure I didn’t die, because that was a distinct possibility had the attack carried on.

‘Once he’s started hitting me in the head with the machete, then I realised it was escalating very quickly and I was having to now fight for my life.

‘I recall specifically as I was falling to the floor, having fired the first shot and aiming for the second (thinking) that if this doesn’t work, this might be it. But luckily the Taser worked.

‘It did its job.’

After Rodwan’s conviction on Thursday, Detective Chief Superintendent Richard Tucker paid tribute to Pc Outten and said there had been a rise in attacks on police personnel in the capital, with 16 recorded every day.

Between January and December last year 5,900 officers and staff were attacked.

Rodwan previously attacked two men with a machete in the bedroom of his flat in east London in 1996.

Then known as Rodney Reid, he was jailed for nine years for wounding with intent.

He was jailed for three years for rape in 1983.