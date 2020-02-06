Man who crashed car while fleeing Webster Groves police charged in death of girlfriend’s fetus

WEBSTER GROVES — A man was charged with involuntary manslaughter after police say he fled a traffic stop this week and crashed in Webster Groves, causing his pregnant girlfriend to miscarry.Marlon J. Hall, 21, also is charged with resisting arrest and two counts of property damage. A judge set Hall’s bail at $200,000 cash-only.Webster Groves police officer Ahmar Rasool stopped Hall on Tuesday afternoon near South Rock Hill and West Glendale roads, according to charges filed late Wednesday. Hall “made furtive movements and acted in a suspicious manner,” then refused to give the officer his identification, court records said.When Rasool stepped into his patrol vehicle to write a ticket, Hall sped off, reaching speeds of 50 to 60 mph.”Officer followed suspect in his patrol vehicle to gain a better description and direction of travel for officer safety,” the charges said.Hall collided with a Honda Civic, sped off and struck a Ford F150 pickup at Big Bend Boulevard and Baker Avenue, then hopped out and ran, charges said. An officer drew his gun on Hall and stopped him.Both Hall and his girlfriend, a passenger in the car, were hospitalized after the crash, charges said. Doctors determined she suffered a miscarriage as a result of her injuries.Lt. Andy Miller, a spokesman for Webster Groves police, could not be reached Thursday but told the Webster-Kirkwood Times on Tuesday the driver fled police because he had outstanding warrants.According to the Times, Miller said Webster Groves police did not chase Hall’s car and that the drivers of the two vehicles Hall struck refused medical treatment.Court documents provide an address for Hall in Overland that does not exist, but public records show Hall recently lived in the 6100 block of Pershing Avenue in St. Louis.No lawyer was listed for Hall in court documents.

