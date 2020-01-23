man-who-called-his-shop-singh’sbury-local-insists-it’s-‘just-a-coincidence’

The owner of an off licence could be in hot water with one of the UK’s most famous supermarkets – after opening a shop called Singh’sbury Local.

Mandeep Singh Chatha, 34, has unveiled his new convenience store featuring a sign which bears a striking resemblance to the famous orange lettering of Sainsbury’s.

Sainsbury’s has on previous occasions threatened legal action against other businesses which have pulled similar stunts.

Mr Chatha and his wife Hardeep opened Singh’sbury Local in Wolverhampton last month.

He says the store has proven to be a hit with locals who stop to have selfies taken with the sign.

Mr Chatha says he registered the name of his shop with Companies House by putting together his surname and the location of the store, which is on Bushbury Road.

The former sandwich delivery driver, from Wolverhampton, said: ‘My name is Singh and it is on Bushbury Road. That’s where the name has come from. It’s just a coincidence.’

He added: ‘I have heard nothing from a supermarket which has a similar name, so I see no problem with it. Why would they contact me? It is different.

‘It’s a different logo, a different colour, a different company. It’s completely different. So why would they ask to change? I don’t want any controversy from them.’

Mr Chatha says he wouldn’t know what to do if Sainsbury’s asked him to change the name.

He added: ‘I think the nearest Sainsbury’s is a couple of miles away so it’s not exactly close and we are certainly not competition.

‘I am just a small business owner trying to make a living.’

Mr Chatha’s name choice follows a similar case in 2017, where businessman Jel Singh Nagra also renamed his North Tyneside shop Singhsbury’s.

After Sainsbury’s threatened legal action, he decided to rename the store Morrisinghs – and Morrisons backed the idea.

A Morrisons spokesman said at the time: ‘Mr Nagra and his customers obviously have good taste so we wish him well.’

Sainsbury’s have been contacted for comment.