man-waiting-for-his-mother-outside-tesco-accused-of-begging-by-staff

A man was left ‘fuming’ after Tesco staff accused him of begging because he was standing outside the supermarket waiting for his mother.

Billy Taylor, 58, had only been discharged from hospital for lung disease days before he accompanied his mum Ann on the shopping trip on December 1.

He decided to wait outside while Ann went off to pick up food at her local Tesco in Litherland, Merseyside.

But after a few minutes, Billy went to go and find his mum but was stopped by security.

He said they told him they wouldn’t let him enter the store because they believed he had been begging outside.

Billy’s niece, Rachael Taylor, told the Liverpool Echo members of security at the shop grabbed her uncle by the arm and told him: ‘You need to leave.’

She added: ‘He was fuming.’

After being confronted by staff, Billy found his mum Ann at the checkout tills and told her what had happened.

Rachael said: ‘He told my nan “leave the stuff we’re going. They’re accusing me of begging outside”.

‘My nan was furious when he told her what happened. She told the staff to go and get the manager but they said she’d gone home.’

She added: ‘He’s quite pale in the face because he’d only just come out of hospital a few days before, he has COPD [Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease].

‘But he was just standing outside waiting for my nan to do her shopping.’

Tesco has apologised for Billy’s treatment and said security staff at the store have been spoken to.

But Rachael said she is yet to receive a proper apology herself, despite contacting the company numerous times.

She said: ‘I think it’s disgusting. Even if he had been homeless it doesn’t give anyone a right to treat a homeless person in that way, he was furious.

‘They made a show of him in front of all the other customers, so he was embarrassed.’

A Tesco spokesperson said: ‘We are very sorry about this customer’s experience at our store.

‘The store manager has been in touch with Ms Taylor to apologise and try to resolve her complaint. We have spoken to our security colleagues.’