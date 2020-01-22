man-utd-vs-burnley-tv-channel,-live-stream,-kick-off-time,-team-news,-odds-and-head-to-head

Manchester United host Burnley in the Premier League on Wednesday night as they look to close the gap on the top four in the division.

The Red Devils are looking to bounce back after a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday and can go within three points of the Champions League places with a win over the Clarets.

Burnley had been in poor form in recent weeks, but returned to winning ways last time out with an impressive 2-1 win over Leicester at Turf Moor, which eased the pressure on Sean Dyche as his side had been slipping towards the bottom three.

Remarkably, Manchester United have only won one more game than Burnley this season, despite nine places separating them in the division.

What time is Man Utd vs Burnley?

The match is at 8.15pm on Wednesday 22 January at Old Trafford.

What TV channel is Man Utd vs Burnley on and is there a live stream?

BT Sport 1 will be showing the game live with coverage starting at 7.30pm.

Subscribers can stream the action on BT Sport Player and on the BT Sport app.

Man Utd vs Burnley odds

2/5 Man Utd



18/5 Draw



15/2 Burnley

Man Utd vs Burnley team news

Manchester United are missing Marcus Rashford after suffering a back injury against Wolves last week and he will be out for the next few weeks.

Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, Marcos Rojo and Axel Tuanzebe all remain out, while Like Shaw and Victor Lindelof are being assessed for a calf problem and illness respectively.

Johann Berg Gudmunsson should return for Burnley after a thigh problem but Ashley Barnes remains sidelined.





Head-to-head in last five meetings 28 Dec 2019 – Burnley 0-2 Man Utd – Premier League



29 Jan 2019 – Man Utd 2-2 Burnley – Premier League



02 Sep 2018 – Burnley 0-2 Man Utd – Premier League



20 Jan 2018 – Burnley 0-1 Man Utd – Premier League



26 Dec 2017 – Man Utd 2-2 Burnley – Premier League

