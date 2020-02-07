Man Utd star Bruno Fernandes will 'control games' when he adapts to Premier League, says Dimitar Berbatov

Bruno Fernandes has the ability to control games for Manchester United once he adapts to the pace of the Premier League, says Dimitar Berbatov.

The Portugal international sealed his protracted move to Old Trafford for £46.5 million on the eve of transfer deadline day.

The 24-year-old was drafted straight into Man United’s starting line-up for the Premier League fixture and despite the goalless scoreline, the playmaker’s individual display stood out.

Berbatov believes the midfielder needs time to settle at his new club but will eventually begin to pull the strings as he acclimatises to English football.

“Bruno Fernandes performed well on his debut against Wolves,” Berbatov told Betfair.

“He will need a few games to get used to the rhythm of the team but the Portuguese midfielder showed that he’s an intelligent player, with an eye for a killer pass and powerful shot.

“As he grows into his role, I can see Fernandes controlling games. But there were a couple of incidents that suggested he needs to work on the physical side of his game.

“The Premier League is the most physical league, much tougher than the Portuguese league and faster too.

Bruno Fernandes showed glimpses of his ability on his first outing at Old Trafford Photo: Getty Images

“The signs are good for Fernandes and I am looking forward to United’s next match, following the winter break, to see how he slots into United’s system and if he can add creativity.”