man-utd-offer-first-glimpse-of-new-signing-bruno-fernandes-in-training-ahead-of-wolves-clash

Bruno Fernandes is training with Manchester United for the first time at Carrington on Friday ahead of a possible debut against Wolves.

After a protracted transfer saga lasting much of January, the Portugal midfielder signed a five-year contract at Old Trafford this week, with United paying €55million (£46.5m) up front to Sporting Lisbon, plus €10m in achievable add-ons.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed on Friday morning that Fernandes would be included in his squad for the Premier League meeting with Wolves on Saturday.

And Fernandes prepared for that fixture with his new team-mates on Friday afternoon, with United’s social media team posting a video of him walking out to the pitches at Carrington in training gear bearing his confirmed squad no18.





“He’s fit enough to play and he’ll be involved definitely,” Solskjaer said of Fernandes in his pre-Wolves press conference.

“He’ll be in the squad. Let’s get the training out of the way today.

“He’s had of course a few hectic days now and even with his little daughter’s three-year birthday yesterday, so I don’t know how much he will be involved, but he’s in the squad.”