Man Utd confirm deal for Southend goalkeeper Nathan Bishop on deadline day

News
John koli0

Manchester United have bolstered their ranks with the deadline day signing of Southend goalkeeper Nathan Bishop.

The England Under-20 international has signed a two-and-a-half year contract at Old Trafford.

“The opportunity to join Manchester United is a dream come true,“ Bishop told United’s official website.

“This club has a great record of developing goalkeepers and I cannot wait to work with the coaches here to improve every single day.

“I want to take the chance to thank everyone at Southend United for everything they have done for me throughout my time there; without their support, this move would not have been possible.”

United are still on the hunt for an emergency striker before the 11pm GMT deadline, with Bournemouth striker Josh King – who previously spent three-and-a-half seasons with the club before leaving in 2013 – remaining a potential option.

More to follow

