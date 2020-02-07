Man Utd complain to press watchdog over journalist presence during attack on Ed Woodward's house

Manchester United have complained to press watchdog IPSO over a journalist’s presence when executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward’s house was vandalised.

The controversial chief was targeted last month when his fences were daubed in graffiti and flares were thrown at his Cheshire mansion.

United have issued a formal complaint to the press standards organisation over the Sun newspaper’s coverage.

They claim the newspaper had a reporter present.

In a statement they said: “The Club believes that The Sun newspaper had received advance notice of the intended attack, which included criminal damage and intent to intimidate, and that the journalist was present as it happened.

“The quality of the images accompanying the story indicate that a photographer was also present.”

The statement continues: “We believe that this was a clear breach of both the IPSO Editors’ code and journalistic ethics.

“The decision to make a formal complaint to IPSO was not taken lightly. We will await its ruling with keen interest as an important test of the self-regulatory system for newspapers and its ability to uphold ethical standards in the press.”

A spokesperson for The Sun said: “We have been made aware this evening of a complaint to IPSO by Manchester United.

“The Sun condemns fully the attack on Mr Woodward’s home and is happy to cooperate fully with any police inquiry.

“However The Sun, like all newspapers, vigorously defends its right to report.

“Following a tip-off that there was to be a protest a Sun reporter attended.

“The Sun accurately reported the events that unfolded. At no time was our reporter made aware of what was to take place nor incited it or encouraged any criminal activity. The article made it clear that the behaviour was criminal and unacceptable.

“The Sun supports wholeheartedly the Editors’ Code Of Conduct and will defend the complaint to IPSO.”