man-utd-boss-ole-gunnar-solskjaer-wants-protection-from-tactical-fouls-ahead-of-man-city-clash

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has highlighted the ‘little fouls’ his team are on the wrong end of ahead of the derby against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday night.

The two Manchester clubs meet at Old Trafford in the first leg of the semi-final and Solskjaer wants to make sure his side are protected adequately.

The Norwegian believes that his pacey players, set-up to unleash offence on the counter-attack, are being tactically stopped and the offenders are not being punished.

‘That’s a big thing and sometimes I look at the referees and I look at our games and even if they are just little fouls there have been teams who have stopped us with those little fouls, which has stopped us showing how good we are when we attack,’ said Solskjaer.

‘But I didn’t raise it [the subject of tactical fouling] this time, you did!

‘There have been a few fouls on Dan James and I am better off not talking about it but the referees have got to look at when players with his pace, even if they just knock the ball past them, they [opponents] stop them in their tracks.

‘Of course, it is yellow cards [that should be issued].’

Manchester City have often been accused of employing tactical fouls, but it is an accusation that manager Pep Guardiola cannot stand and completely refutes.

‘I have said many times, when I was at Barcelona and here, I have never in my life had a meeting where I have talked to my players about tactical fouls,’ said the City boss.

‘It happens sometimes because you are late and because they are so fast, and they are so quick, that you make a foul.

‘It’s simple – you lose the ball and they make incredible fast transitions and sometimes you are late and in that second you make a foul.

‘If people judge our legacy is tactical fouling it is their problem not ours.’

The two sides meet on Tuesday ahead of the second leg at the Etihad on Wednesday 29 January.

MORE: Erling Haaland reveals why he chose Borussia Dortmund over Manchester United switch

MORE: Newcastle manager Steve Bruce issues warning to Manchester United over Sean Longstaff transfer