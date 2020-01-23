man-utd-board-put-mauricio-pochettino-on-three-man-shortlist-to-replace-ole-gunnar-solskjaer

Manchester United chiefs have put former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino on a three-man shortlist to replace struggling manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to reports.

Red Devils hero Solskjaer is fighting to save his job at Old Trafford, with Manchester United’s points tally of 34 their lowest at this stage of the season since 1990.

United suffered a demoralising 2-0 defeat at home to Burnley on Wednesday night and now find themselves six points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea and a staggering 33 points below Premier League leaders Liverpool, who also have a game in hand.

Solskjaer initially impressed after returning to Manchester United following Jose Mourinho’s sacking, but the Norway legend is now the bookmakers’ favourite to become the next managerial casualty.

Ed Woodward is refusing to press the panic button in the aftermath of the shocking Burnley defeat and intends to give Solskjaer time to turn things around.

But Starsport say United have still drawn up a three-man shortlist to replace Solskjaer if results fail to improve, with Pochettino, Gareth Southgate and Julian Nagelsmann figures of interest.

Argentine manager Pochettino has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford and is currently out of work following his dismissal from Spurs at the end of last year.

Manchester United would have to wait until at least the summer to poach Southgate, with the 49-year-old set to take England into the 2020 Euros.

Nagelsmann, meanwhile, is rated as one of the most promising coaches in Europe, with the 32-year-old impressing at German club RB Leipzig.

Solskjaer’s Manchester United were booed off after losing to Burnley and the under-fire manager admitted his team’s performance was ‘not good enough’.

‘I can understand supporters are disappointed when times are tough,’ said the Norwegian in his post-match press conference.

‘We’ve just got to stick to our values, stick to our beliefs and knowing that there’s no use feeling sorry for yourself.

‘We just need to make sure that we try to help the players and the team. The players hear the fans.

‘Today wasn’t a fair reflection on this group. I can’t sit here and do anything but hold my hands up. That’s where we’re at.’

On Sunday, the Red Devils face Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup after the League One side caused an upset against Premier League club Watford.

