🔥Man uses cherry picker to 'visit' mother on third floor of care home amid Covid-19 pandemic🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

One man has come up with a creative way to visit his elderly mother without violating social distancing restrictions aimed at curtailing Covid-19.

Arborist Charley Adams has been unable to visit 80-year-old Julie at her assisted living home in Ohio, the United States, or take her on trips out because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But rather than resign to separation, Mr Adams instead used his truck-mounted cherry picker to reach his mother’s third-floor window for some face-to-face time through the glass.

“Her spirits were kind of down because she’s used to being able to get out, go places and do things,” he told CNN.

“And so I just had the idea that I’d bring the bucket truck over,” the 45-year-old added.

“I called her, and I told her to come look out the window – and there I was.”

Mr Adams’ wife took photographs of the visit, which attracted attention on Facebook after his uncle posted them online.

The 45-year-old said his mother doesn’t own a computer and isn’t on Facebook, but the post has prompted loved ones to get in touch with her via other means.

“Now with all the attention, she’s getting lots of calls from family and friends from all over the country,” Mr Adams said. “So it’s been great.”

Meanwhile, Covid-19 has continued to surge through the US, infecting nearly 190,000 people to date.

The country leads the world in recorded cases but Italy and Spain have suffered higher death tolls.

Coronavirus spreads primarily through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The virus poses a particular danger to the elderly or people with underlying health conditions.