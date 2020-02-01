man-united-xi-vs-wolves:-confirmed-team-news-and-predicted-lineups-with-bruno-fernandes-set-for-debut

Bruno Fernandes is set to make his Manchester United debut against Wolves.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still to decide whether to throw the £46.5m signing in the from the start – but injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay, as well suspension for Nemanja Matic leaves him desperately short in midfield.

The United hailed the Portugal international, who has been handed the No18 shirt made famous by Paul Scholes.

He said: “He’s fit to play and he will be involved. Definitely he will be in the squad once he gets the training out of the way.

“He has had a few hectic days now – his little daughter was three years old yesterday so I don’t know how much he will be involved, but he will be in the squad.

“We followed him for years and he has grown in that period, more mature, assured performances, a great leader of his team. Even with all the speculation that has been around him from every club in Europe linked with him, he stayed focused and played some fantastic football for Sporting Lisbon.

“It tells us how professional he is and when you get to meet him and see him, he’s a fantastic human being.”

Predicted Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams; Fred, Pereira; Greenwood, Fernandes, James; Martial