man-united-vs-wolves-live:-premier-league-commentary-stream,-prediction,-team-news,-tv-channel-and-score-today

Manchester United are six points off the pace in the race for a top-four finish, but have been busy late on in the transfer window – and one new signing could make his debut today at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes is ready for his United debut in midfield, though the visit of Wolves comes too soon for deadline day arrival Odion Ighalo to boost Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s options in attack.

But despite those deals, Old Trafford could still turn ugly amid threats of a potential fan walkout – particularly if Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolves are in the mood.

With kick-off scheduled for 5:30pm GMT, follow all the goals and action with James Robson at Old Trafford.

Team news

Man Utd: Bruno Fernandes comes straight into the squad following his big-money move from Sporting Lisbon on Thursday.

Nemanja Matic is suspended following his sending off against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup, while Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford and Axel Tuanzebe remain sidelined.

Marcos Rojo has left the club to join Estudiantes on loan, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed Angel Gomes and James Garner will play for the Under-23s on Friday evening.

Man Utd provisional squad: De Gea, Romero, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Bailly, Jones, Maguire, Laird, Lindelof, Shaw, Williams, Fred, Fernandes, Lingard, James, Mata, Pereira, Chong, Greenwood, Martial.

Wolves: Willy Boly whas been out since October with a broken fibula, but he is back to bolster Nuno’s defensive options.

New signing Daniel Podence is also expected to be involved and the attacking midfielder could make his debut at some stage on Saturday evening.

Wolves provisional squad: Patricio, Ruddy, Doherty, Coady, Boly, Kilman, Jonny, Sanderson, Giles, Perry, Dendoncker, Gibbs-White, Saiss, Moutinho, Neves, Jimenez, Campbell, Traore, Neto, Podence.

Score prediction: Man Utd 2-1 Wolves

This United team are so tough to read – and that’s a main source of fans’ frustrations. Off the back of beating Man City away (again), Solskjaer will be hoping for another win here – and don’t bet against Bruno Fernandes making an instant impact.

How to watch Man Utd vs Wolves

TV channel: The match will be shown live on Sky Sports’ Premier League and Main Event channels, and is available via Now TV with a day pass for £9.99.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app, with a mobile month pass available for £5.99.

