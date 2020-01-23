Man treated for coronavirus symptoms at Belfast hospital – reports







The Royal Victoria Hospital

January 23 2020 17: 24 PM

It is understood that a man is being treated for the symptoms of the coronavirus at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital.

The BBC has reported that the man traveled to Northern Ireland from the city of Wuhan at the weekend.

The virus, which has gone on to kill 17 people, was first discovered in the Chinese city. Wuhan was placed on shutdown earlier this week to try and halt the spread of the virus.

The Belfast Trust has so far denied to comment on the issue.

