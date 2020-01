Burnaby Walk in west Belfast. Picture: Google Maps

January 13 2020 21: 10 PM

The PSNI is investigating a shooting in west Belfast on Monday evening.

It’s believed a man was shot in the knee and foot during the incident on Burnaby Walk off the Grosvenor Road shortly before 6pm.

The ambulance service was not called and the man was driven to hospital in a car, where he’s being treated.

Police remain at the scene.

Belfast Telegraph Digital