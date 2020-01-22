man-suspected-of-placing-bomb-at-mangaluru-airport-surrenders-before-cops

Adithya Rao, suspected on placing bombs at Mangaluru Airport, surrendered this morning.

Mangaluru:

A 36-year-old man, who was suspected to have placed an explosive at the Mangaluru International Airport on Monday, surrendered before police this morning in Bengaluru. He was upset about not getting a job, police said.

An alert was sounded at the Mangaluru International Airport on Monday morning after security personnel found a live explosive on its premises. Police had released photos of a suspect seen leaving the airport in an auto rickshaw.

The suspect, Adithya Rao, surrendered today. Rao, reportedly an engineering and MBA graduate, has been detained for inquiry and medical tests.

A probe team of Mangaluru police is flying to Bengaluru to question the suspect. “Mangaluru city police investigation team is flying to Bengaluru shortly to investigate the developments in connection with MIA case.. the team will question the suspect and will initiate further necessary legal action,” Commissioner of Police, Mangaluru City, Harsha tweeted this morning.