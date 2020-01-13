man-survived-three-weeks-in-subzero-temperatures-after-alaskan-cabin-burned-down

An Alaskan man whose remote cabin burned down was rescued three weeks later after state troopers spotted an SOS signal he had stamped in the snow.

Tyson Steele, 30, was stranded in -15c temperatures for 20 days after a fire tore through his home, killing his dog and leaving him with no means of communication.

His nearest neighbour lives 20 miles way in the tiny community of Skwentna, which has a population of just 35.

He managed to survive off small rations of beans and peanut butter he salvaged from the wreckage and slept under a snow cage until he was found.

He was picked up near the remains of his home in the isolated Susitna Valley on Thursday and appeared in good health, troopers said in a dispatch.

They said Mr Steel had been living in the wilderness since September but had not been heard from in weeks, prompting friends and family to request a welfare check.

He was found waving his arms near a makeshift shelter where he has been taking refuge since his house burned to a crisp.

The trooper helicopter transported Mr Steele to Anchorage, Alaska’s largest city, where emergency services accommodated his request for a ‘long dreamed-of’ McDonald’s Combo Meal.

An 8-page report about his ordeal said the blaze started when he put a piece of cardboard in the stove to start the fire.

He had a two-year food supply in his cabin but only managed to grab a handful of tins before the flames quickly spread.

Mr Steele escaped wearing boots with no socks, long johns and a woollen sweater but had overalls stashed in a shed.

He scavenged scrap lumber to build a tent-like domed shelter around the woodstove that have once heated his hut, helping him survive the subzero temperatures.

Although he is lucky to be alive he shed a tear for his chocolate lab Phil, who he described as ‘the best dog in the world’.

He has always been a fan of the outdoors but plans to move home to Salt Lake City, Utah, after his dramatic rescue.

Got a story for Metro.co.uk?

Get in touch with our news team by emailing us at webnews@metro.co.uk. For more stories like this, check our news page.