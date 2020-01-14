man-suffers-three-day-erection-after-taking-stimulant-‘used-for-breeding-bulls’

A man from Mexico received urgent surgery when a sexual stimulant ‘used for breeding bulls’ reportedly left him with a three-day erection.

The individual, who has not been named, is said to have taken the drugs after planning to have sex with a woman, 30.

He checked himself into Specialist Hospital 270 in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, when his condition became persistent.

Doctors told Peruvian newspaper La República: ‘He had taken a sexual stimulant which he had bought in Veracruz, used by farmers in that region to invigorate bulls for insemination.’

The man is reported to have travelled to Veracruz, in east Mexico, to purchase the stimulant ‘used by farmers in that region to invigorate bulls for insemination’.

There have been no updates on his condition following the surgery.

In September, a man from Bristol revealed he had a painful erection for 36 hours after coming off painkillers.

Elliott Rossiter, 41, became addicted to the painkillers codeine, oxycodone and morphine sulphate after he was prescribed them as medication.

He had to have surgery after he got an erection that wouldn’t go away on a trip to France in October 2016.

He explained: ‘It wasn’t sexual in any way at all and I wasn’t feeling aroused.

‘I’ve never had a problem like this before.

‘It was really embarrassing.’