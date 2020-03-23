man-struck,-killed-by-semi-on-eisenhower-expressway

Tokyo Olympics seem sure to happen — but in 2021, not 2020

TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympics are going to happen — but almost surely in 2021 rather than in four months as planned.

This became clear after the IOC on Sunday announced it was considering a postponement and would make a final decision within four weeks. Major Olympic nations like Canada and Australia have added pressure by saying they will not send teams if the games are staged this year.

Read the Full Article

We talk to Reuters Reporter, Pamela Barbaglia on the COVID-19 in Italy

We talk to Reuters Reporter, Pamela Barbaglia on the COVID-19 crisis in Italy

Read the Full Article

Video

With in-person races suspended, NASCAR goes virtual

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The stands were packed, Jimmie Johnson caused several wrecks, Denny Hamlin raced barefoot and damaged cars were repaired with the push of a button — a few virtual signs that NASCAR backed quite an unreal race.

NASCAR eased off the brake in the real sports world brought to a sudden halt by the coronavirus and introduced the country to iRacing with some of the sports biggest stars. Hamlin, the three-time Daytona 500 winner, beat Dale Earnhardt Jr. off the final corner Sunday at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway to win the bizarre spectacle.

Read the Full Article