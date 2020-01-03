man-stabbed-to-death-in-london’s-first-murder-of-2020

A murder investigation is underway after man was fatally stabbed in Finsbury park.

It is the first murder of the year in the capital, which last year was plagued by a spike in knife crime,.

Police raced to the north London park at around 6.50pm following reports a man had been stabbed.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended the scene but the victim – aged in his 30s – was pronounced dead at 7.42pm.

No arrests have been made and enquiries into the circumstances continue.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow